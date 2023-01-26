Knowing Ameerah Haq a little closer

The United Nations Peacekeeping Mission helped to de-escalate all conflicts in East Timor and facilitate fair and peaceful elections in the country. Moreover, the mission had taken various important initiatives for women’s empowerment.

Before the closure of the UN mission in East Timor in 2012, Ameerah Haq often attended town hall meetings with all the mission's staff including police and military. Her sensitivity and wisdom were evident in her speeches and question-and-answer sessions at every meeting. She organized various trainings for local staff of the mission, so that when the UN peacekeeping mission ended, they would be able find better jobs elsewhere or establish themselves as entrepreneurs. She knew that closing a mission would not be easy for the national staff particularly since they would all lose their jobs. She spent a lot of time explain to them that the fact that the UN felt that they could leave the country was a measure of great success for the Timorese people. She assured them that during the three years she was there, she would build the capacity of the national staff so that they would be able to find other jobs or be self-employed.

She developed a Transition Plan which was chaired by the President and included the Prime Minister and many cabinet ministers and the head of the army and the police. This was the first time that such a detailed transition had been undertaken in the UN’s history and since then the East Timor mission’s transition plan became the model for all other missions to follow.

During my tenure as a Regional Administrator of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in East Timor's Baucau region, Ameerah Haq once came to Baucau. She spoke to my office assistants, other officials, police, military with respect and inquired about them all. Everyone was impressed with such sincerity and amicability of the Chief of the Mission. Knowing how superiors usually talk to subordinates, my fascination for her attitude and behavior knew no bounds.