Life on Conscience

It will perhaps be useful to give people a sense of what is happening here on a daily basis. The ‘Conscience’ was never designed for cruises or long trips. It is an old ship, made in 1972, designed primarily for short hops. So there are several limitations here.

1) There are no sleeping arrangements for passengers, the only cabins being reserved for crew, who need to sleep the most. So the rest of us sleep on the floors. We have brought sleeping bags and small pillows, but very little else as everyone was rationed at total of 10kg. There is a big shortage of fresh water, so one has to use water VERY sparingly. No showers for anyone in the entire trip.

2) The crew has to run the ship, they are not service staff. So we have to do all the work on the ship ourselves. From cleaning the toilet, to cleaning all over the ship, clearing garbage, serving food, cleaning the kitchen, etc. etc.