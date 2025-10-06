Shahidul Alam writes
Life on Conscience
Earlier today we arranged a video conference with doctors in Gaza. It was very emotional for all of us on board Conscience. Both for the bravery of the people still providing services, as well as the knowledge of the cruelty they were facing.
Dr. Hanne Bosselaers on board Conscience broke down as she saw her former colleagues describing the attacks on the hospital. It made me think that I should perhaps remind all of us, of why this mission is important.
It will perhaps be useful to give people a sense of what is happening here on a daily basis. The ‘Conscience’ was never designed for cruises or long trips. It is an old ship, made in 1972, designed primarily for short hops. So there are several limitations here.
1) There are no sleeping arrangements for passengers, the only cabins being reserved for crew, who need to sleep the most. So the rest of us sleep on the floors. We have brought sleeping bags and small pillows, but very little else as everyone was rationed at total of 10kg. There is a big shortage of fresh water, so one has to use water VERY sparingly. No showers for anyone in the entire trip.
2) The crew has to run the ship, they are not service staff. So we have to do all the work on the ship ourselves. From cleaning the toilet, to cleaning all over the ship, clearing garbage, serving food, cleaning the kitchen, etc. etc.
3) There is the extra need for security for obvious reasons. So some of us are on drone watch. We also have very strict protocols that have to be maintained.
4) Because we are primarily journalists and health workers, we do not know how a ship operates, or what to do if attacked. So there are many safety drills, from using life vests, to simply moving from one place to another (96 people trying to get somewhere quickly when one is under attack can lead to chaos, unless we practice the procedures well. So we have several safety drills every day.
5) The sea can get very rough, and we are not seagoing people, so we do get sick. Some of us, quite sick. Luckily, the medical team is very good, but when someone gets sick the person’s duties have to be reallocated, which is not always easy to manage.
6) Those of us who are journalists, are also taking photographs, recording video, writing articles, interviewing people on the ship, as well as giving interviews to international media. Scheduling these things when faced with so much uncertainty can be difficult.
7) On top of all this we need to maintain communication with the technical and media team on land, brief the legal team on the changing situation and maintain the social media platforms.
8) There are also safety issues which require regular updates from other boats on the flotilla, with the team in Palestine, and the coordinating teams in all the countries. We also have to change plans every time some problems crop up. For instance, two of the smaller ships had engine problems and had to abandon the trip.
So there is limited food, limited water, limited toilets and rough sleeping conditions. All of which get compounded when the sea gets rough. So please don’t ask for individual updates. Even saying no politely, to thousands of people takes time.
Please don’t expect individual responses to greetings either. While they are warmly received, even sending a smiley back to thousands would defeat the purpose of this trip.
Instead, please become part of this journey. This is not about you or me or those of us on this ship. It is about Palestinians, particularly Gazans. We have gone way past the time for words and gestures. It is time for action. We did it against Sheikh Hasina in 2024. We can do it for Palestine now. Wherever you may be, take to the streets, boycott Israeli goods, confront zionists and make sure your leaders cannot get away with complicity, whatever form it might take. This is the greatest wrong in modern history. We cannot let this happen on our watch.
You have been incredible in your support and through your prayers. It has made a huge difference to us. I am sure it has also made a huge difference to the people in Gaza. But we cannot stop here.
We are all Palestinians now.
(On board ‘Conscience’, the Media & Medic Boat to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. 05.10.2025)
*Shahidul Alam is a photographer and activist.