47th BCS: Why did so few candidates pass preliminary exam

A total of 10,644 candidates have passed the preliminary examination of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). While analysing the results of the last eight BCS preliminary exams, it is noticed that this is the lowest number of candidates to pass among the general BCS exams. What is the reason behind this.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) officials are not willing to speak on the matter officially. However, a few high-level officials have said that the PSC is under pressure to complete one BCS cycle within a year. This demand became even more prominent after the reformation of the PSC following the fall of the previous government. But over the past year, the newly formed PSC has failed to deliver any breakthrough in completing a BCS within a year. Instead, it has fallen further behind due to various complications and protests.

Right after the new PSC was formed, it reissued the preliminary results of the 46th BCS. As a result, in addition to the previous 10,638 candidates, another 10,759 candidates were newly allowed to sit for the written exam, bringing the total number of qualified candidates to 21,397 — the highest among the last 10 BCS exams.