Analysis
47th BCS: Why did so few candidates pass preliminary exam
A total of 10,644 candidates have passed the preliminary examination of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). While analysing the results of the last eight BCS preliminary exams, it is noticed that this is the lowest number of candidates to pass among the general BCS exams. What is the reason behind this.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) officials are not willing to speak on the matter officially. However, a few high-level officials have said that the PSC is under pressure to complete one BCS cycle within a year. This demand became even more prominent after the reformation of the PSC following the fall of the previous government. But over the past year, the newly formed PSC has failed to deliver any breakthrough in completing a BCS within a year. Instead, it has fallen further behind due to various complications and protests.
Right after the new PSC was formed, it reissued the preliminary results of the 46th BCS. As a result, in addition to the previous 10,638 candidates, another 10,759 candidates were newly allowed to sit for the written exam, bringing the total number of qualified candidates to 21,397 — the highest among the last 10 BCS exams.
Why fewer candidates passed this time
The PSC has been spending a lot of time on the 46th BCS, and this seems to have influenced their decision to pass only 10,644 candidates in the preliminary exam of the 47th BCS. According to the PSC, they have selected more qualified candidates this time. However, the move to reduce the number of candidates passing the preliminary exam actually began during the tenure of the previous Sohrab Hossain-led commission. A secretary from that commission once showed, through data analysis, that when too many candidates pass the preliminary examinations, the PSC struggles to manage the process. The most time-consuming part is conducting the written exams and evaluating the answer scripts.
He explained that neither the PSC nor the candidates benefit from passing large numbers in the preliminary stage. Candidates have to wait a long time for results, and the PSC has to spend excessive time managing the evaluation process. First, one examiner checks the papers, then a second examiner reviews them, and sometimes even a third examiner is involved — which adds even more time. Some examiners don’t submit scripts on time or fail to respond to phone calls, making the process even more difficult for the PSC. There are also delays in conducting viva exams for those who pass the written stage, as the number of interview boards and staff is limited. Yet, everyone must be interviewed.
Even after passing the viva, many candidates don’t get jobs, leading to frustration. Sometimes, it takes more than four years to publish final results. The PSC receives harsh criticism for these delays, and candidates lose significant years of their lives chasing a single job.
This time, the PSC deliberately chose to pass only the most qualified candidates in the preliminary exam to avoid such issues. Fewer candidates mean less time needed for written exams and script evaluation, and fewer interviews to conduct. This will also allow results to be published more quickly. And if a candidate is not qualified in the preliminary stage, they can immediately start preparing for the next BCS or pursue other job opportunities. It is less disappointing to be filtered out early than to go through the entire process and still not get a job.
With all this in mind, the PSC has had 10,644 candidates passed in the 47th BCS preliminary exam. They also set a new record by publishing the results just 10 days after the exam — the fastest in PSC’s history. The previous fastest was 13 days during the 46th BCS. The PSC plans to continue working in this new model and has expressed a desire to complete each BCS cycle within a year.
PSC Chairman Professor Mobasser Monem stated that under the newly introduced system called the "Circular System," it is possible to complete one BCS cycle every year. However, one of the major obstacles to this goal is the lack of administrative and financial independence of the commission.
Professor Mobasser Monem made these remarks at a discussion titled "Transformation of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission: Achievements, Challenges, and the Way Forward," organised by the PSC at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.
To reduce delays in the examination process, the Commission has adopted a new method known as the "Circular System of Evaluation." In order to complete a BCS exam cycle within one year, this circular system must be followed. It was initially implemented on a trial basis, and now the PSC is fully using this system for evaluating answer scripts.
Number of Preliminary Pass Candidates in the Last Eight General BCS Exams:
47th BCS: 10,644 candidates passed
46th BCS: 21,397 candidates passed
45th BCS: 12,789 candidates passed
44th BCS: 15,708 candidates passed
43rd BCS: 15,229 candidates passed
41st BCS: 21,056 candidates passed
40th BCS: 20,277 candidates passed
38th BCS: 16,286 candidates passed
Note: The 39th, 42nd, and 48th BCS were special BCS