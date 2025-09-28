47th BCS preliminary results published, 10,644 passed
The results of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination has been published, with 10,644 candidates passed the test.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the results Sunday, which is available on its website.
The BPSC had earlier announced that the results would be released within this month according to the official schedule.
For young people, the BCS is more than just an exam; it is seen as a pathway to fulfilling their future dreams. The preliminary exam marks the first step in that journey.
The 47th BCS preliminary exam was held on 19 September in 256 educational institutions across eight divisional cities including Dhaka. This time, a total of 374,747 candidates applied.
According to the 47th BCS circular, there are 3,487 cadre posts vacant. In addition, there are 201 non-cadre posts, meaning a total of 3,688 appointments will be made. Several new positions have also been added in this BCS.
However, despite the relatively higher number of posts, many candidates had already anticipated that the competition would be intens.
The PSC has already announced a roadmap to complete one BCS cycle per year. Under this plan, the circular for a new BCS will be issued every November, and results published by the following October.
Earlier, the results of the 46th BCS preliminary exam were announced just 13 days after the test. That exam was held on 26 April 2024, and the results were published on 9 May.