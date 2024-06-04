'BCS aspirants to take all exams on one application'
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is planning to allow candidates to attend all Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams on one application.
BPSC is mulling over this in a bid to make the exams hassle free for the BCS aspirants. Class one cadre and gazetted officers and non-cadre officers are recruited through BCS examination.
Currently a candidate can attend an exam only for once by filing an application. The candidates have to apply separately in every BCS till his or her age bar is reached.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, PSC chairman Md Sohorab Hossain said, "The job seekers apply separately every time. But they fill in the same information. This is a time consuming. We want the candidates to apply once."
They will fill up forms online with their information on the PSC website. They will do this only once. A unique ID of candidates will be created in the PSC. The candidates will be able to attend all BCS exams by updating some information.
Sohorab Hossain said, "We want to lessen the suffering of the candidates. We want to modernise the PSC."
Many organisations have a unique ID of job seekers, he said, adding that if a form is filled up once, the information remains there. The PSC chairman also said a candidate can apply for various posts if he or she enters with email and password.
Sohorab Hossain said PSC has a plan to create a unique ID from 47th BCS.
Job seeker Afzal Hossain has attended three BCS exams. He has attended the BCS written examination and is waiting for results.
He said it is troublesome to fill up forms repeatedly.
"We will be benefited if a form is to be filled up to attend all exams. However, it would be better if there is an option to revise information," Afzal added.
PSC sources said PSC published circulars of nine BCS in the last seven years. Of those, 39th and 42th are special BCS. Physicians were appointed through these two BCS.
The 38th, 40th, 41th, 43rd, 44th, 45th and 46th are general BCS. Over 300,000 aspirants applied in each BCS.