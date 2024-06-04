'BCS aspirants to take all exams on one application'

They will fill up forms online with their information on the PSC website. They will do this only once. A unique ID of candidates will be created in the PSC. The candidates will be able to attend all BCS exams by updating some information.

Sohorab Hossain said, "We want to lessen the suffering of the candidates. We want to modernise the PSC."

Many organisations have a unique ID of job seekers, he said, adding that if a form is filled up once, the information remains there. The PSC chairman also said a candidate can apply for various posts if he or she enters with email and password.