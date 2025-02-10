Proposal to complete BCS exam, recruitment in one and a half years

The recruitment process for the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) took nearly four and a half years, and for the 43rd BCS, it took four years and two months. This prolonged process has been ongoing for many years. In light of this situation, the Public Administration Reform Commission has recommended that the BCS exam be completed and recruitment finalised within one and a half years.

The Commission's recommendation states that the BCS exam should be completed within a year, with the remaining six months dedicated to finalising the recruitment process. To facilitate this, an annual calendar or schedule for the preliminary, written, oral, and psychological exams has been proposed.

Additionally, the commission has suggested major changes to the BCS syllabus. The commission also recommended restructuring the current Public Service Commission (PSC) into three separate PSCs.

Currently, completing the BCS exam and recruitment process takes between three and four years. Due to the delays in the exam process and the uncertainty of results, many BCS candidates are forced to prepare for and appear in three to four exams simultaneously.