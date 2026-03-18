1 month of government: Promising steps, but concerns remain

One month is far too short a period to meaningfully assess a government’s performance. Moreover, the context in which this government assumed office is unlike the usual transition from one administration to another. It came to power through an election held under an interim government formed after the bloody July mass uprising. Public expectations are therefore both high and unconventional, while the government’s own commitments are extensive and multidimensional. In that light, a month is hardly sufficient for a full evaluation.

That said, early actions can offer some indication of the direction ahead. In my view, the government’s activities so far are both encouraging in parts and concerning in others.

Given the changed political context, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) 31-point state reform agenda, its election manifesto and the July national charter, the prime minister has set some positive precedents. For instance, members of parliament will not avail themselves of undue benefits such as duty-free cars or plots.