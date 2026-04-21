Opinion
Antibiotic misuse in South Asia
In many parts of South Asia, antibiotic combinations have become routine. A patient with a simple infection is often prescribed a ''stronger'' option, frequently containing clavulanic acid. Over time, this practice has become so common that it is rarely questioned. But not every combination is rational. And not every addition improves treatment. This becomes especially important when we look at combinations involving cephalosporins such as Cefuroxime.
What clavulanic acid actually does
Clavulanic acid is often misunderstood as an antibiotic. It is not. Authoritative pharmacology texts like Katzung’s Basic and Clinical Pharmacology and Lippincott’s Illustrated Reviews: Pharmacology clearly describe it as a beta-lactamase inhibitor with minimal antibacterial activity of its own. Its primary role is to inhibit beta-lactamase enzymes produced by certain bacteria.
These enzymes can break down antibiotics that contain a beta-lactam ring, such as Amoxicillin, making them ineffective. When clavulanic acid is combined with amoxicillin, it protects the antibiotic from enzymatic destruction. This is a rational and evidence-based use of the drug.
The core principle
There is a simple rule in pharmacology: A beta-lactamase inhibitor should be used only when the antibiotic is vulnerable to beta-lactamase. If the antibiotic is already stable against these enzymes, adding an inhibitor does not significantly improve its effectiveness. This principle is consistently emphasized in standard textbooks, including Katzung and Lippincott.
Where the confusion begins
Cefuroxime belongs to the cephalosporin group and is structurally more resistant to many common beta-lactamases compared to amoxicillin. In practical terms, cefuroxime can often function effectively on its own without requiring protection from clavulanic acid.
In addition, traditional inhibitors like clavulanic acid are mainly active against certain types of beta-lactamases, particularly Ambler class A enzymes. Their activity against other classes, especially chromosomal cephalosporinases, is limited. Because of this, combining cefuroxime with clavulanic acid does not usually provide meaningful additional benefit in routine clinical situations.
Practice versus evidence
Despite the pharmacological logic, combinations of cefuroxime with clavulanic acid are widely available and commonly prescribed in countries like Bangladesh and India.
Before prescribing or accepting an antibiotic combination, one question can help guide the decision: Does this drug actually need protection from beta-lactamase?
In contrast, such combinations are not part of standard prescribing practice in the United States or the United Kingdom, where antibiotic use tends to follow stricter guideline-based recommendations. This difference reflects a mix of prescribing habits, availability, and pharmaceutical marketing rather than differences in basic microbiology.
Why this matters
Using unnecessary drug combinations has real consequences:
i) Increased cost for patients.
ii) Greater risk of side effects.
iii) Added pressure contributing to antibiotic resistance.
iv) Misleading learning patterns for young clinicians. At a time when antibiotic resistance is a growing concern, especially in South Asia, even small prescribing decisions matter.
A practical way to think about it
Before prescribing or accepting an antibiotic combination, one question can help guide the decision: Does this drug actually need protection from beta-lactamase?
If the answer is yes, combinations like amoxicillin with clavulanic acid are appropriate. If the answer is no, adding clavulanic acid is unlikely to provide additional benefit.
Clavulanic acid remains an important tool in antimicrobial therapy when used appropriately. Its value lies in targeted use, not routine addition. Rational prescribing is not about using more drugs. It is about using the right drug, for the right reason.
* Muhammad Hasanul Banna is an Oral & Dental Surgeon , FCPS Part-II Trainee (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery)