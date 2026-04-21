Antibiotic misuse in South Asia

Clavulanic acid is often misunderstood as an antibiotic. It is not. Authoritative pharmacology texts like Katzung’s Basic and Clinical Pharmacology and Lippincott’s Illustrated Reviews: Pharmacology clearly describe it as a beta-lactamase inhibitor with minimal antibacterial activity of its own. Its primary role is to inhibit beta-lactamase enzymes produced by certain bacteria.

These enzymes can break down antibiotics that contain a beta-lactam ring, such as Amoxicillin, making them ineffective. When clavulanic acid is combined with amoxicillin, it protects the antibiotic from enzymatic destruction. This is a rational and evidence-based use of the drug.