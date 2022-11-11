'Cheera-moori' politics and the geopolitics of Peter Haas

It is not just with China that Bangladesh has keep up good relations, but it has to strike a balance with the neighbour on its three borders, India. The bottom line is, this small country is struggling to maintain a balance with the three big powers of today. A relationship with all three at the same time is not easy. There is always the risk of displeasing at least two sides. The friend of a historic past India will certainly not want to be a 'victim'. Even after receiving everything, there are still always things that India will want from Bangladesh and the list gradually changes.

Earlier India's demand was to ensure that Bangladesh was not a safe haven for its 'insurgent forces'. Now added to that list is a clear desire to use Bangladesh's territory for the economic growth of India's northeast region. The infrastructure constructed by China has proven to be useful for them and will be even more useful in the days to come. India has no problem with Bangladesh celebrating a bridge made with China's funds.

What could be better for New Delhi than its almost isolated Assam and Tripura being able to so easily use the Chittagong Port! If Bangladesh wants, even the distance between Kolkata and Agartala can be slashed. None of this conflicts with US interests. Even so, it will be difficult to acquiesce to all of Peter Haas' wishes.

In which direction will Bangladesh turn?

New Delhi is adverse to anyone else's dominance in the ocean of its neighbourhood. They make no secret of this. And so, India and the US do not share the same point of view concerning the Indo-Pacific Strategy. Similarly, India has no reason to be thrilled by the arrival of Chinese engineers at the banks of Teesta in Rangpur, in close proximity to Siliguri. The list of such tripartite tensions of likes and dislikes is considerably long. And it is only natural that these three countries have differences in their likes and dislikes when it comes to the question of Bangladesh's elections, politics and good governance. Beijing doesn't bother its head over the human rights record of its credit recipient countries. So the interest and enthusiasm of China, India and the US differ even when it comes to the 'cheera-moori' politics. It is same in the case of the election and 'game' before and after.