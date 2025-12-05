Can HarmonyOS compete with Windows and macOS?

For decades, the personal computing world has been largely dominated by two operating systems: Microsoft Windows and Apple’s macOS. Even Linux, though influential in server environments and niche communities, hasn’t managed to break into mainstream consumer adoption. But now, a new challenger has arrived from the East, HarmonyOS, the proprietary operating system developed by Chinese tech giant Huawei.

With Huawei’s recent launch of a HarmonyOS-powered laptop that does not run Windows, macOS, or even Linux, the company signals a significant milestone in its broader ambition to build a fully independent, vertically integrated tech ecosystem, free from Western dependencies. This isn’t just a product release; it’s a geopolitical and technological statement.

The seeds of HarmonyOS were sown in the shadow of US sanctions imposed on Huawei in 2019, which restricted its access to American technology, including Google’s Android and key semiconductor components.

In response, Huawei accelerated its internal innovation engines, and what began as a mobile-first operating system has now matured into a full-fledged multi-platform OS, powering everything from smartphones and wearables to smart TVs and now laptops. This shift is part of a larger Chinese strategy of "dual circulation," where the emphasis is placed on developing domestic capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign technologies.