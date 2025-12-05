Opinion
Can HarmonyOS compete with Windows and macOS?
For decades, the personal computing world has been largely dominated by two operating systems: Microsoft Windows and Apple’s macOS. Even Linux, though influential in server environments and niche communities, hasn’t managed to break into mainstream consumer adoption. But now, a new challenger has arrived from the East, HarmonyOS, the proprietary operating system developed by Chinese tech giant Huawei.
With Huawei’s recent launch of a HarmonyOS-powered laptop that does not run Windows, macOS, or even Linux, the company signals a significant milestone in its broader ambition to build a fully independent, vertically integrated tech ecosystem, free from Western dependencies. This isn’t just a product release; it’s a geopolitical and technological statement.
The seeds of HarmonyOS were sown in the shadow of US sanctions imposed on Huawei in 2019, which restricted its access to American technology, including Google’s Android and key semiconductor components.
In response, Huawei accelerated its internal innovation engines, and what began as a mobile-first operating system has now matured into a full-fledged multi-platform OS, powering everything from smartphones and wearables to smart TVs and now laptops. This shift is part of a larger Chinese strategy of "dual circulation," where the emphasis is placed on developing domestic capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign technologies.
HarmonyOS is more than an OS. It is an ecosystem and a symbol of sovereignty. At a technological level, HarmonyOS is built on a microkernel architecture, which differs from the monolithic kernels used in Windows and macOS. It is designed to be lightweight, secure, and flexible, making it ideal for the Internet of Things, cross-device collaboration, and integrated AI experiences.
For developers, HarmonyOS opens up both opportunities and headaches. There are clear benefits: early entry into a potentially massive market, access to a huge user base via Huawei’s AppGallery, and government support for local app ecosystems
While Windows and macOS offer mature developer ecosystems and decades of software infrastructure, HarmonyOS is playing the long game, seeking deep integration across all Huawei devices, a seamless experience akin to Apple’s ecosystem, but one that can span everything from phones and watches to cars and household appliances.
Globally, as of early 2025, Windows dominates with over 70 per cent desktop and laptop market share. macOS holds around 15 per cent, mainly in creative and premium segments. Linux hovers near 2 per cent for end users. HarmonyOS, for now, commands a tiny slice of the global PC market, but it already powers over 800 million devices, including smartphones, TVs, and IoT appliances in China.
Huawei’s goal isn’t necessarily to topple Windows or macOS globally overnight, but to capture and control a significant domestic user base in China, which itself is the world’s largest PC and smartphone market. If HarmonyOS becomes the default in China, that alone could give it a user base larger than macOS.
Developers could gain a first-mover advantage in building apps for a platform that may become central in Chinese tech infrastructure. Moreover, Huawei’s vision of seamless app deployment across smartphones, tablets, TVs, wearables, and laptops makes cross-device development far more efficient.
However, there are also real challenges. Developers will need to adapt to a new set of tools and frameworks such as DevEco Studio and ArkTS. The documentation is not yet as robust or as internationally accessible as Apple’s or Microsoft’s, and there’s uncertainty about how well apps will translate across different hardware. For developers outside China, language, regulatory, and market access barriers may also limit early engagement.
HarmonyOS’s arrival marks a paradigm shift in the consumer tech landscape, a move toward multipolar digital ecosystems. Instead of a duopoly of US-based operating systems, we now witness the emergence of a Chinese-origin OS with its own logic, principles, and user experience. This opens the door to new user interface philosophies, alternative privacy models (though critics question state oversight), and more innovation through competition, not stagnation.
For tech lovers, HarmonyOS represents both an experiment and a revolution, much like the early days of Linux or Android. Watching it evolve will be key to understanding the future of global tech politics. Perhaps one of the most important angles in the HarmonyOS story is its potential impact on developing nations. Here’s why it matters. Huawei’s control over both hardware and software could lower the cost of digital devices and increase accessibility in low-income regions.
Many third-world countries rely on imported Western technologies that often come at a premium. HarmonyOS-powered devices could offer a cheaper, locally tailored alternative. Moreover, Huawei is likely to forge partnerships with telecom providers, educational institutions, and public sectors across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, offering not just products but localized platforms and services.
There is also a strategic opportunity for local developers and tech companies in these regions to join the HarmonyOS ecosystem early, creating apps, content, and services tailored to regional needs. This could spark a new wave of innovation and entrepreneurship. However, critics warn that replacing American digital dependence with Chinese dependence may not solve deeper issues of sovereignty, privacy, and control.
That’s a legitimate concern, one that each country will need to evaluate within their own social, political, and economic contexts. Huawei’s HarmonyOS is more than just software. It is a cultural, political, and economic pivot point. Whether it flourishes or fades will depend not just on user experience or developer adoption, but on global geopolitics, supply chains, and consumer trust.
For everyday users, tech enthusiasts, developers, and policymakers worldwide, the emergence of HarmonyOS reflects the growing ambition to diversify the global tech landscape. Yet, as digital ecosystems evolve, platforms like Windows and macOS continue to set the gold standard for reliability, security, and long-term support.
Backed by decades of innovation, global developer communities, and robust privacy frameworks, these Western operating systems remain the most trusted foundations for both personal and enterprise computing. While HarmonyOS has entered the scene with momentum, the enduring leadership of Windows and macOS reinforces the strength of mature, proven ecosystems. The OS landscape may be broadening, but trust, performance, and global integration still rest firmly with the established leaders.
*Dr Ashim Chakraborty is Senior Lecturer in AI and Computing, Anglia Ruskin University