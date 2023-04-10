A time to remember the braver days

Curating a past

The writer talks about his growing up in Dhaka where traditions were being built anew for a fresh new state.

He talks about his policeman father who was on duty during the fateful days of February 1952 and performed them honourably. He also came across a poem from one of the places he had raided at that time. He immediately understood the political and literary worth of the poem and refused to hand it over. Instead he rushed home, had it hand copied and once assured of its safety, returned to his office and handed over the poem as part of confiscated items.

When policemen become such desperate lovers of poetry, what chances can an artificial state have of surviving? It also says of something greater. That the great middle class, the ones who were the big supporters of the language movement, the educated middle class, already had their loyalties cut out.

It’s no accident that on the night of the 25th 1971, the resistance of Rajarbagh Police line became so significant showing how even the paid law enforcers of Pakistan had already transitioned long back to become volunteer warriors of the Bangladesh liberation war.