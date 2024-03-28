Curiosity will develop morality, compassion and integrity among childern
The streets are a great place to witness many impactful scenes of compassion that warm hearts. From little children waddling with grocery bags in a self-proclaimed ‘quest’ to help their parents to strangers making time for some heart-to-heart conversations with street vendors, the tiniest effort to put a smile on others’ faces is very rewarding to even look at.
While strengthening the bonds among people of all demographics, it presents a great example of the teamwork that makes the world a better place.
Such examples also speak volumes about the significance of incorporating lessons on morals, integrity, and compassion into daily lives, and these lessons must be instilled right from childhood. While equipping children with academic and professional skills, teaching them the power of morality and compassion is crucial.
The contemporary social dynamics result in children being dependent on screens and electronic devices, all while relentlessly running behind straight A’s.
As a result, little children with top-notch grades often struggle to navigate the realities of life effectively. Hence, proactive actions are imperative - and the first step is nurturing strong characteristics in our children.
But why is it so important?
Similar to how a compass points us in the right direction, morals guide us in making decisions, helping us distinguish between right and wrong. They teach us to treat others with kindness, honesty, and respect. Integrity, on the other hand, is like the glue that holds this character together.
It means doing the right thing even when no one is watching, staying true to our values, and standing up for what is right. The best time to build these characters is early childhood because, as we say, the learnings of childhood remain forever.
As a result, children grow up to become more decisive while spreading a positive impact across lives. But how can we instil these learnings in a way that they’ll understand?
Well, it’s quite simple. Young children are like sponges—they soak up and want to know everything around them. That’s why it’s crucial to lead by example and create a positive environment that reinforces good behaviour.
One way to do this is by incorporating moral lessons into everyday activities. For example, during family meals, you can discuss the importance of sharing and helping others. Talk about the less fortunate children who are unable to enjoy these little luxuries of life; encourage dialogue.
Ask them how they feel about others, and encourage them to express gratitude for the things they have while being kind to those in need. Appreciate the little instances when they share food or stationery with their peers. Storytime and movie nights are excellent opportunities to impart valuable lessons.
Choose books or shows with characters who demonstrate honesty, courage, and empathy. Afterwards, discuss the moral dilemmas faced by the characters and ask your child how they would handle similar situations.
It is also important to encourage them to think about how their actions will affect themselves, others, and their community. This will enable them to make good decisions based on what is best for everyone involved. Teach them about short and long-term consequences and that just because a behaviour feels good at the moment doesn’t mean that it’s the best thing to do.
However, teaching morals isn’t just about words—it’s more about actions. Show your child the importance of honesty by being truthful in your interactions with them. Apologize if you make a mistake and demonstrate empathy by listening to their feelings and perspectives.
Schools play a vital role in shaping children’s characters. By incorporating moral education into the curriculum, educators can reinforce the values taught at home and help students develop a strong moral compass. Choosing schools with a greater focus on the overall character-building of children is a big step in the right direction.
Thus, at our school, we always focus on imparting knowledge that emphasizes community service and ethical decision-making and that provides students with practical opportunities to put their morals into action.
British Columbia (BC) Curriculum, brought into Bangladesh by New Horizon Canadian International School, encompasses the great idea of connecting students’ personal and social behaviour while encouraging them to make constructive and ethical decisions.
The modern world demands having a strong moral foundation. It empowers us to make wise choices, stand up for what is right, and navigate life’s ups and downs with courage and integrity. But most importantly, building such characteristics in children fosters a sense of responsibility to make the world a better place.
When children understand the impact of their actions and the importance of treating others with kindness and respect, they become empathetic individuals – like the little toddler at the fruit shop - who contribute positively to society.
*Anzam Ansar Bazu is the director and CEO of New Horizon Canadian International School