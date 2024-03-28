Curiosity will develop morality, compassion and integrity among childern

The streets are a great place to witness many impactful scenes of compassion that warm hearts. From little children waddling with grocery bags in a self-proclaimed ‘quest’ to help their parents to strangers making time for some heart-to-heart conversations with street vendors, the tiniest effort to put a smile on others’ faces is very rewarding to even look at.

While strengthening the bonds among people of all demographics, it presents a great example of the teamwork that makes the world a better place.

Such examples also speak volumes about the significance of incorporating lessons on morals, integrity, and compassion into daily lives, and these lessons must be instilled right from childhood. While equipping children with academic and professional skills, teaching them the power of morality and compassion is crucial.

The contemporary social dynamics result in children being dependent on screens and electronic devices, all while relentlessly running behind straight A’s.