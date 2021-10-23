Strong steps needed to make up losses in children's education

While presenting the report, Marcoluigi Corsi, UNICEF regional director for East Asia and Pacific appropriately, said when schools remain closed, children miss out on the biggest opportunity to learn and develop to their full potential. The future of an entire generation is at stake; therefore, we need all-out efforts to ensure a safe reopening of schools as soon as possible.

A UNICEF-supported study by the Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) showed that two out of three pre-primary to higher secondary students in Bangladesh were not reached through remote education during pandemic. That means two-thirds of the students did not get the online education opportunity. The lack of material resources and support to access technology are the reasons behind this. UNICEF and the UNESCO observed education budgets will need to be increased by an average of 10 per cent to recover such losses if Asia is to achieve the education targets of the UN 2030 Agenda’s Sustainable Development Goals in the next nine years.