Bangabandhu, the image of Bangladesh

This 168 page book stands out from other publications in many ways. It is written in English, indicating that it basically targets a foreign readership that is not familiar with the life and works of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation. This coffee-table styled book is a tribute of the author to Bangabandhu, but not in words alone. Rather than a long-winded discourse of Bangabandhu's life and struggle, Enayetullah Khan has recorded history in this book through the narratives of various incidents and events, and enriched with a large collection of carefully selected photographs. The publication, its printing, binding, selection of pictures and concise use of narrative is so carefully crafted that the book will attract even the most disinterested reader.

The 27 chapters of the book contain significant chapters of Bangabandhu's life in words and in pictures. The book includes a life sketch of the Father of the Nation, descriptions of his varied characteristics, the events of March, his experience in the Pakistan prison and the dark night of 15 August. The book contains an interview of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina and the memoirs of his close and long-standing associate Dr Kamal Hossain. Valiant Col. Jamil Uddin Ahmed, trying to save Bangabandhu from the killers' bullets, himself was shot in the chest and died. The chapter on the man who took a bullet from Bangabandhu is an evocative and emotional description that will move the reader.