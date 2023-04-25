Gateway to Tagore for generations to come

Then there is the Kabuliwala. Back in the day, the Kabuliwalas were traditionally known to be moneylenders coming to green land of Bengal from the faraway rugged Afghan climes. If they lacked the shrewdness of Shylock, they more than made up for that with their stoic persistence. But that's another story.

Here he would turn up with his big bag slung over his shoulder, jovially chatting with Mini's father. His bag was full of nuts, raisins and other dried fruit he brought from his homeland. He was a trader, not just a moneylender. It is clear that he has an innate sense of integrity, is kind and honest.

He catches a glimpse of Mini darting around and wants to meet her. After all, we later learn, he has a daughter of the same age back home whom he sorely misses. At first Mini refuses to come in front of him. She is terrified and her fertile imagination quite convinced he is a kidnapper who carries away little children in his big bag. But once Mini's father convinces her that he is not a kidnapper, she approaches to Kabuliwala tentatively and strike a strong bond of friendship.

The narrator of the story in first person is Mini's father, and an excerpt can throw light on the camaraderie between 'the odd couple':

I saw my daughter sitting on a bench outside the door and talking endlessly, while the Kabuliwala was sitting at her feet and listening to her with a smiling face, and sometimes responding to her in his own broken Bangla. In her five years of life Mini had never had such a patient listener, except for her own father.