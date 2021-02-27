A crucial jab to salvage our future leaders

According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), as of December 2020, there are more than 110 million internet users in Bangladesh right now; among them, 100 million are mobile internet users. The country has witnessed an upward trend in internet usage, especially over the last few months. After June 2020, internet usage in Bangladesh has surged by 50 percent. Moreover, every year over,3.4 million students get enrolled in primary education.Among them, a considerable portion will be connected to the internet and be introduced to the unbounded digital world for the first time. Therefore, not only students but parents and teachers also need to be sensitized and educated concerning the internet world.

Considering the above facts, we should ask ourselves, do we really know whether our children have already become a cyber-victim? Most of us will start chewing our lips and ponder—but have we ever asked ourselves this? Notwithstanding, cyber bullying can ruin our children’s lives forever with permanent psychological damage. Therefore, we need to rethink how we can make our future generation resilient to internet bullying and salvage them from the deviating path. We just cannot afford to overlook this topic with negligence, as it may put the most precious things in our lives in grave danger.

Recently, on 9 February, the world observed Safer Internet Day (SID).Governments and other numerous organizations worldwide observed this day as an opportunity to make people of every sphere aware of an unsafe online world with various programmes, sessions, webinars, panel discussions, podcasts, etc. Many organizations in Bangladesh have constantly been working to educate students and parents across the nation about the significance of safer internet-attempting to make them conscious about what consequences an unsafe digital word could bring to their children’s lives. So, what can we do to create more awareness among our communities amidstthe situation brought on by the pandemic? It is not easy to grapple with this topic- as most of the people in this country, especially in rural areas, do not know much about the online world—but we must continue our persistent efforts.

Apart from cyber-bullying, there are many other safety issues related to the internet. Credentials and important identification documents, as well as email IDs should be kept private and secure. Passwords are required to be regularly updated using alpha-numeric as well as special characters to keep your information secure. One should never save credit card information or financial statements in their browsers. It is also an important precaution to avoid adding unknown people on social media or sharing your location publicly- as these might warrant undesired threats. Increased usage of the internet via screens also significantly affects our eyes and posture. Turning on the device’s blue light filter helps to reduce the strain on the eyes. Ergonomic chairs and devices are essential for those who use computers extensively.