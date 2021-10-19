A magnificent journey of a thousand years and miles

The story must have started more than a thousand years ago....

In 982 AD, in the splendid palace of the Hazard Country in the eastern part of the ancient Indian subcontinent comprising the capital of the Pala Empire - one of the ancient kingdoms of southeast Bengal (present Munshiganj district, Bangladesh)- a baby boy descended into this world. The baby lay in the arms of his mother Prabhavati and his father Kalyanchandra, the King of Hazard, and the forthcoming third ruler of the Chandra Dynasty. The baby boy was their second child named Chandragarbha (Yue Zang).

The baby looked around the palace and the magnificent scenery of the forest garden. He was as curious as all newborns, and his royal parents could not tell the baby's uniqueness. No one could predict that this baby would be respected by the world as the Venerable Master Atisha Dipankar Srigyan, and would become the ancestor of the post-great period Sino-Tibetan Buddhism.

Having sealed the friendship between the religious cultures of China and Bangladesh, every inch of land he walked on and touched, every volume of scriptures he carried and translated, and every ray of hope he showed and spread, will continue to be extolled thousands of years later.