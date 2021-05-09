A re-set in India-UK ties?

What is the regional setting, post-Brexit?

Britain unveiled The Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy on March 16. Its global role will be determined by the US- China strategic competition, the economic impact of the pandemic, and the long- term effect of Brexit. We can’t be sure what effect the review will have on ties with India. But there are pointers.

What does the review say?

This review names the US as Britain’s “most important strategic ally” and Russia (not China) as its most “acute threat.”There is no mention of Quad or a Quad+1 engagement involving the UK. Yet, it concedes China’s “risk to UK interests,” and a “state- based threat” from China, requiring “China-facing capabilities.” In effect, the UK’s approach to China, like India’s, is to compete and counteract where necessary, and cooperate where possible.

Johnson said in January: “As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom.” The review refers to India as an “international actor of growing importance” and seeks to “transform” India- UK relations. This is a calculated affirmation of the new India and explains the £ 1 bil trade deal secured on 4 May.

Trade was the centrepiece

The British readout of the deal talks of creation of 6,500 British jobs, more than £533 m (USD739.2) of new Indian investments in Britain and 446 million pounds of export deals for British businesses, creating over 400 British jobs.India, too, clinched the Migration and Mobility Partnership allowing 3,000 young Indians to avail employment opportunities in the UK without labour market tests.

Johnson the politician was quick to trumpet the trade success on the British media. This was diplomatic pre-emption too. Britain may be telling the European Union it has options after Brexit. India may be telling China it has friends, and it may even be sending a message to the European Union about the need to close the FTA negotiations (the India- EU summit was held on 8 May).

The real importance of this agreement is political. There are messages to China such as “diversification of global supply chains” and conduct of joint naval exercises when the British Carrier Strike Group deploys in the Indian Ocean.

The Enhanced Trade Partnership opens the doors to the FTA negotiations. This will be difficult. Will Britain lower tariffs to below EU levels, which might boost Indian agricultural exports? Will Britain ease entry of students and skilled Indian workforce, such as IT professionals? Will India lower tariffs? India has not signed a single free trade deal under the Modi government.