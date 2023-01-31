Society should move forward through cultural practice

Whenever a transition period appeared in the life of a Bengali, he has chosen various fields of culture as a means of protest, struggle and movement. After the Sepoy revolution of 1857, the sense of homeland that started to awaken in Bengal was expressed through various patriotic songs. Protesting mass culture has provided strength in every Bengali movement and struggle. Even when the people of this country have taken an active role in the language movement, mass movement, or our liberation war, we have seen the creative use of songs, poems, plays, cartoons or caricatures etc. Even after the development of Bangladesh as an independent country, various fields of culture have played their own role in various movements and struggles by containing the protests and aspirations of the people.

Organized political forces or organizations play a key role in the movement-struggle for social change. Through its activities, cultural organizations can play the role of collaborators in the struggle for social change as independent forces. The effects of disunity and weakness of potential political forces naturally affect cultural movements as well. We have seen cultural activists playing a major role in the conscious cultural movement that started in pre-partition India.

The cultural platform played a huge role in our liberation war at the birth of the country. The important contribution of cultural trends in motivating freedom-seeking people, strengthening their morale and fighting against the enemy is undeniable. We all know more or less about the role of the independent Bengali radio station. Many have inspired people in favour of the liberation war by singing together. Music was organized at the opening or closing of the political events of any party. In schools and colleges, students and teachers come together to tell stories, stage plays, perform music programs, debate competitions etc. are very effective as co-education.

It seems that society is slowly getting weaker in the grip of various fears. As a result, due to some kind of fear or apprehension, it is not possible to enjoy the entertainment festival as often as before. We even see the urge to complete many national-level festivals in the evening.

The development of culture is not a difficult matter. However, more attention should be paid to raising the new generation including children and teenagers to be cultured and conscious of the liberation war. In case of any kind of socio-cultural event, the cooperation of the common people of the area is available.

There is no substitute for sports and cultural entertainment for a healthy, normal, beautiful social life. Just as it is possible to create a good citizen through healthy cultural practices in society, it is also possible to eliminate prejudice and communal violence. As healthy art, literature, culture and political practices decrease in society, the life of the progressive people starts to be more obstructed, they start facing dangers, the instability in the society starts increasing, the youth society starts to decline, and above all the society loses its livability and becomes futile. The darkness of this futility creates endless possibilities for reactionary communal politics.

It is necessary to prepare society now to smooth the way forward in the social situation we are going through, to sustain the development and progress of the country and to continue this continuity and make Bangladesh stand tall in the ranks of the developed world in 2041. There is no alternative to building a progressive society across the country to achieve the government's development goals, mission and vision.

* Hiren Pandit is a columnist and a researcher