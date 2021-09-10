Access to safe drinking water as a right and reality

Sustainable Development Goal 6 is about “Ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.” Achieving this goal would require ending open defecation through providing access to adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities for all and while ensuring this, ensuring extra attention to those who are in vulnerable condition. Studies show that women and girls are responsible for water collection in 80 percent of households without access to water on their premises. Water scarcity has been affecting more than one third of the world population. Around 1.7 billion people live in river basins where water use exceeds recharge. It is undoubtedly concerning how much bigger this problem is becoming every day. But do we handle our resources with proper care?

In 2015, BELA (Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association) filed a writ petition on behalf of a community who were being seriously affected through unauthorised ground water depiction. Around 30, 000 residents from four villages in Patiya upazila suffered due to this. Finally, in 2019, the High Court responded by restricting the extraction of groundwater which is the first legal action in Bangladesh under the Water Act 2013 that has marked any area as ‘Water Crisis Prone’. But still there is a long way to go. Apart from having microfinances as economic response to the crisis, Bangladesh’s need for water can be combated through the government's prompt response against ecologically threatening events as well as ensuring zero-waste of water since the more we mishandle our resources, the worse we make it for the future generations.

*The writer is an independent researcher based in Dhaka. She has very recently joined twitter as @MunirahJahanBD and is available at [email protected]