Relations with World Bank have always been good

Around 30 minutes passed in this manner. Then the police arrived on the scene. They were grim-faced, batons looped to their belts. Some were carrying revolvers. They told everyone to clear the entrance to the hotel. But who listens to them? There was a hot exchange of words, some pushing and shoving. Many of us moved to one side. But some stayed put and sat down in front of the gate. They were all Americans or Europeans. One was a Filipino -- my close friend Professor Walden Bello. The police hauled up 11 of them. They used plastic handcuffs to restrain their hands behind their backs and took them off in police cars. Someone came up and collected one dollar from each of us to pay an attorney and all 11 were released the next morning.

I was young at the time, hot-blooded. I had considered joining the sit-in with the 11 of them, but later thought I may be denied a visa to this country in the future because of this 'crime'. The Pakistani exiled writer Tariq Ali once burned the American flag in protest against the Vietnam War. I heard that later he became an outcast in America. Walden Bello was not affected though, and he is now a senator in the Philippines.

I related this story in order to explain my introduction to the World Bank. I have visited their office several times since, for various meetings. I do not think my diatribe regarding the World Bank has changed much.