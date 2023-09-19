Dengue prevention: If not now, then when?

Instead, we need a holistic, integrated, culture-specific public health communication approach. In this approach, we need to consider local knowledge and the behaviour of people, the behaviour of mosquitoes and their management. Instead of spreading fumes and chemicals to fight mosquitos, we must enhance public engagement, political commitment and responsible media participation. Otherwise, the mosquito would bring severe consequences which are beyond our imagination.

An observation indicates that the behaviour of mosquitoes is changing rapidly. There might be a link to the behavioural change of mosquitoes and their population, food availability, rainfall, and temperature on the earth. It is high time to encourage our scientists to decipher the behaviour of mosquitos and complete their genome sequencing to find an impactful solution. The government should allocate necessary resources to promote research on mosquitoes and dengue, forecasting climate change, rainfall, and temperature changes.

Local government bodies need to be activated to work closely with rural communities. Local political leaders should work with the people at the thana and ward levels. In this case, a reward and punishment system can be introduced for the best ward each month for cleanliness and fight against mosquitoes. The health ministry and drug administration must take the initiative to ensure the availability of necessary drugs and chemicals.

Pharmaceutical industries also have an essential role to play. They should spend their funds from corporate social responsibilities to raise awareness about fighting mosquitoes and dengue. The government should change the country’s vaccine policy to incorporate vaccination for dengue fever in the national Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) program.