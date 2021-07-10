The inconsistent ‘earnest appeal’ of DGHS

The health minister and the spokesperson of the DGHS have been speaking regularly from their offices and in TV talk shows. However, despite that, they failed to convey their messages to the people of the country properly.

Zahid Maleque called a press conference to talk about the vaccines on 7 July at 12.00pm.

The journalists thronged at the conference room of the ministry before the scheduled time to get the remarks of the minister regarding the corruption in the ministry, his reaction to different MP’s comments about him and the chaos created by the sudden transfers of 1,251 physicians. But the press conference was canceled at the last moment.