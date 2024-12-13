The Silent Wounds of July: Collective mental trauma after the uprising

The events of July 2024 are not merely one story; rather, they are a complex mosaic of many, intensely personal, and particular tragedies.



My mother’s youngest sister, my Chhoto Khala, is one of the most short-tempered people I know. The revolution became a living nightmare for her. With small children at home, she was not in a position to join the protests on the streets. Instead, she lived through those days glued to her phone, calling me daily to share the horrifying stories she encountered on Facebook. "I can't take this anymore, I'm feeling sick, I can't do anything. Please don’t go outside!" she would plead to me. Or she’d ask, "Did you see the clip I sent you on Messenger? Is it real!?" I always tried to calm her down, reassuring her with news from my university friends. "Things will be okay soon," I’d say. "We will settle things down. Please don’t spend so much time on the internet." But I don’t think I ever truly convinced her. She kept watching those clips, sharing them on her timeline as if she could somehow transfer the burden of her anxiety onto the world.

She never stepped outside before 5 August, kept inside by her family duties and social anxieties. Yet, I see her as one of the biggest victims of the July uprising. The relentless exposure to violence and the fear for her family’s safety took a toll on her mental health—a toll that, like so many others, will be carried long after the protests have ended.