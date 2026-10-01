Opinion
China at 77: Entering a new era of innovation and global influence
Beijing is apparently attempting to define what its next stage of development will look like, and how its growing capabilities can shape its place in an increasingly interconnected world. That continuing transformation will be important not only for China, but for Asia and the wider developing world.
Beneath the vast sky, ancient and resilient China is home to the millennia-old, magnificent Great Wall, one of the greatest wonders of the world, which was listed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 1987. As this proud and prosperous nation celebrates its 77th National Day on 1 October, China, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, stands as a notable example of transformation and development.
President Xi Jinping and other leaders on Wednesday paid tribute to fallen national heroes at a ceremony in Beijing to mark Martyrs' Day. Established by China’s top legislature in 2014, Martyrs’ Day is observed annually on Sept. 30, a day before National Day, to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and development.
This year marks the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. It also marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March, during which Red Army soldiers endured harsh terrain and extreme conditions, covering up to 12,500 kilometers. The historic march helped lay the foundation for the eventual victory of the Chinese Revolution.
The Chinese Communist Revolution was a social and political revolution in mainland China that began in 1927 and culminated with the proclamation of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. The revolution was led by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which afterwards became the ruling party of China. The political revolution resulted in major social changes within China and has been looked at as a model by revolutionary movements in other countries.
Against this backdrop, it is not only Chinese leaders and people who participate in events marking China’s National Day; government officials, business leaders, academics, scholars and people around the world also take part in celebrations in their respective countries and extend their congratulations to the Chinese leadership and people.
For people in China and elsewhere in the world, the National Day of the People’s Republic of China is a solemn and celebratory occasion—one that invites profound reflection. It offers a valuable moment to recognize a historic and arduous journey, marked by remarkable achievement: from an economy that was largely agricultural and industrially modest to one that is now a major economic, industrial, technological and trading power.
For developing countries, today, China’s extraordinary, hard-won experience offers a valuable, instructive, inspiring opportunity to consider how long-term development, modern infrastructure, sustained industrialisation, technological advancement and constructive international cooperation can contribute to national transformation.
China’s path has been shaped by its own distinctive national conditions and by the tireless, determined, ingenious hard work of its people and leaders—under the steadfast, visionary stewardship of the CPC, to be more specific—and it is shared in a spirit of mutual respect, mutual learning and mutual benefit. When the People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949, the country was predominantly rural, economically youthful and at an early, tentative stage of economic development.
Its progress since then underscores the enduring importance of stability, long-term planning, resilience and constructive engagement with the wider world. More than seven decades later, it has become one of the central, powerful, indispensable engines of the global economy.
The scale of its poverty reduction alone is extraordinary, even miraculous. According to the World Bank, almost 800 million people in China were lifted out of extreme poverty over the four decades beginning in 1978, accounting for close to three-quarters of the global reduction in extreme poverty during that period.
But China’s transformation is about much more than poverty reduction. The reform and opening-up process launched in 1978 was a decisive turning point. Under Deng Xiaoping, China began introducing market-oriented reforms, establishing Special Economic Zones, encouraging foreign investment and expanding international trade.
China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 accelerated its integration into the global economy. The country became a manufacturing centre for the world, attracting investment, developing supply chains and building industrial capabilities on an enormous scale. Yet China did not remain simply the “world’s factory.”
The country gradually moved from labour-intensive manufacturing toward higher-value production. Chinese enterprises expanded into electronics, telecommunications, high-speed rail, electric vehicles, batteries, solar power, machinery, digital technology and other advanced industries. The numbers illustrate the scale of the economic transformation. China’s official statistics show that its GDP reached 140.19 trillion yuan in 2025, with the economy growing by 5 per cent that year. Manufacturing value added increased by 6.1 per cent.
Since becoming China’s top leader, Xi has placed considerable emphasis on what the Chinese leadership describes as high-quality development, technological self-reliance, industrial upgrading, green transformation and Chinese modernisation.
Under Xi’s leadership, the concept of “new quality productive forces” has become an important part of China’s development vocabulary. China’s current strategy, therefore, represents a new stage of its development story: moving from “made in China” toward a greater emphasis on “innovated in China.”China entered another important stage in 2026 with the beginning of its 15th Five-Year Plan, covering 2026 to 2030.
China’s peaceful rise, which is a strategic concept introduced in the early 2000s to describe the country's economic modernisation without seeking hegemony, has changed its relationship with the developing world. The country is now deeply connected with Asia, Africa, Latin America and other regions through trade, investment, infrastructure cooperation and technology.
The Belt and Road Initiative, a massive global infrastructure and economic development strategy launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, has become one of the major frameworks through which China cooperates with partner countries on connectivity and infrastructure. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has added another multilateral channel for infrastructure financing.
As China enters its 78th year, its future will matter far beyond its borders. Its economic choices, technological progress and international engagement will influence Asia and the wider global economy
For the developing world, China’s experience offers lessons rather than a single model to copy. Every country must follow a development path suited to its own circumstances. Yet China’s emphasis on infrastructure, industrialisation, education, innovation and long-term planning provides useful points for reflection.
This principle is especially important for countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives, Nepal and Pakistan in South Asia. Beyond South Asia, China’s transformation has inevitably increased its role in international affairs.
China is now an essential participant in discussions on climate change, energy security, food security, global trade, infrastructure, technological development and international economic governance. Its expanding renewable-energy and electric-vehicle industries, for example, have implications for the global transition toward lower-carbon economies. Its technological development is also changing international competition and cooperation in areas ranging from artificial intelligence and telecommunications to advanced manufacturing.
This growing influence brings responsibilities as well as opportunities. A larger role in world affairs requires sustained engagement with other countries, respect for international institutions, economic cooperation and a genuine commitment to the interests of developing nations. From the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the ongoing Middle East crisis, China has sought to contribute through dialogue, diplomacy and calls for peaceful solutions. Its approach reflects a broader vision of a community with a shared future for mankind—one that emphasizes cooperation, mutual respect, development and peaceful coexistence. As China’s global engagement continues to expand, this vision is increasingly reflected in its efforts to promote dialogue, support development and strengthen cooperation among countries across the world.
The next chapter, however, will require new answers to new challenges. Economic growth must increasingly be supported by productivity, scientific research, technological innovation and sustainable development. At the same time, China will need to respond to demographic change, regional disparities, environmental pressures and a rapidly changing international economic environment.
As China enters its 78th year, its future will matter far beyond its borders. Its economic choices, technological progress and international engagement will influence Asia and the wider global economy. Beijing is apparently attempting to define what its next stage of development will look like, and how its growing capabilities can shape its place in an increasingly interconnected world. That continuing transformation will be important not only for China, but for Asia and the wider developing world.
* The writer is a Bangladeshi journalist
* The opinions expressed here are the writer's own