China at 77: Entering a new era of innovation and global influence

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. It also marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March, during which Red Army soldiers endured harsh terrain and extreme conditions, covering up to 12,500 kilometers. The historic march helped lay the foundation for the eventual victory of the Chinese Revolution.

The Chinese Communist Revolution was a social and political revolution in mainland China that began in 1927 and culminated with the proclamation of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. The revolution was led by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which afterwards became the ruling party of China. The political revolution resulted in major social changes within China and has been looked at as a model by revolutionary movements in other countries.

Against this backdrop, it is not only Chinese leaders and people who participate in events marking China’s National Day; government officials, business leaders, academics, scholars and people around the world also take part in celebrations in their respective countries and extend their congratulations to the Chinese leadership and people.