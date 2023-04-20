World Order changing patterns

In the unipolar world system, the US took control of the whole world order and made decisions as it saw fit. The United States has unabridged advantages to do that, including control over the IMF and UN, immense military development, technological advancement, and control over the world trade system. When the US proclaimed war against terror by invading Afghanistan and started the war against Iraq, the world community became insecure of having hostility with the US. In the time, Russia got a new president, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who is a former intelligence officer. He came forward to make Russia 'great again' by slowly developing the economy and reviving its military power.

However, in the US unipolar world order system, it had influence and control over every region of this world, like the Middle East, East Asia, South Asia, the European Union, the Pacific region, etc. But for the last 10 years, that grasp has been weakening. China, becoming a world power, and Russia coming back by expanding their wings over the formal Soviet nations to other allies’ like India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, and Australia, are steadily developing. Today, economic development and fiscal security are getting more attention than military development.

The nature of current international politics reveals that the hegemonic world order is emanating to other countries too, whether it be a bipolar or multipolar system. China is gradually developing economically and technologically, and right now it’s the largest economy in the globe. In addition to this, they are increasing their military budget every year, which is 7.2% more than last year. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, economic safeguards are becoming more important than armaments. Almost every country, including the United States, is experiencing a financial crisis, with the United States experiencing the highest inflation rate after the Second World War. In this situation, China is getting more priority than the US in world politics because they have a swift financial aid system.