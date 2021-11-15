Bangladesh must face 4th Industrial Revolution with digital education

Generate own funding: One of the main reasons for poor rankings of our universities is the smaller cohorts of international students. Country’s top two institutions have only 3% and 0% of international students whereas most of the Australian universities have around 40% international students and thereby earning billions of dollars every year and contributing to the rankings as well. If there is own funding option, universities can bring visiting professors and scholars from abroad, particularly those of Bangladeshi origins having academic excellence in both teaching and research at various fields.

Competitive academic environment: There should have a national ranking system of universities following the same pattern of Times Higher Education or QS. Thus, competitive but congenial academic atmosphere can be created for teachers and universities. Criteria for academic promotion and annual increments such as academic excellence, professional development, quality publications, and research grants need to be strengthened and followed in a systematic way with transparency.

A report from the World Economic Forum (2016) indicated that “65% of children entering primary school today will ultimately end up working in completely new job types that don’t yet exist.” Therefore, education is not a vaccine anymore – will be lifelong learning. The future jobs are the ones machines can’t do but at the same time areas like creative endeavours, social interactions, physical dexterity where human beats machines, still remain open for job creation in the 4IR era. Now it is the right time for our policymakers to rethink education policy with respect to 4IR and prioritize research and innovations to excel in today’s transnational education as a Brand of Education Bangladesh.