The two sides must carry out negotiations

Elections are still six months away. I don't believe the two sides have already gone into a deadlock. What the two parties are saying so far, I consider them as posturing. It may continue for some more days. The two sides have to sit together at the final stage. There must be a negotiation, be it open or secret. It is my assumption.

There are pressures from abroad and it may intensify in the coming days. The final decision may come in the aftermath of the pressures. However, the decision will ultimately be made by the politicians of Bangladesh.