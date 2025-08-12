ICJ advisory opinion: A victory for the planet?

Recently, most of us have seen the news popping up on our social media screens, that the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is also popularly known as the “World Court” has given an extraordinary judgment in favor of environmental protection.

In a landmark advisory opinion published on the 23 July 2025, ICJ gave a very powerful message to the world that all the states must prevent harm to the climate system and other environmental elements, and failing to do so could result in them having to pay compensation and make other forms of restitution.

Undoubtedly it is great news, especially for the developing nations who are the historical victims of the environmental crisis. Sounds like a huge victory to the environmental justice seekers, right? Indeed it is! But before celebrating the judgment, we must scrutinise the judgment thoroughly and to do that we must go back to the beginning!

The story begins in 2019 when some young climate activists from University of South Pacific, Fiji started a campaign to protect the climate and hold the states obligated for their failure to protect the environment under international legal regime. But this campaign did not avail a fruitful outcome.