The other greenhouse gases warming the planet

Its warming power is more than 80 times greater over 20 years than that of CO2, but its lifespan is shorter, making it an important lever in attempts to limit global warming in the short term.

Reducing methane emissions "would have a strong short-term cooling effect, because atmospheric methane concentrations would drop quickly", said Mathijs Harmsen, a researcher at the PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency.

Policies should "focus on capturing the low hanging fruit, so the very low-cost measures such as reducing natural gas leaks", he said.

Despite a global commitment to reduce planet-heating emissions signed by many countries, including the European Union and the United States, the trend is not positive.

"Methane is rising faster in relative terms than any major greenhouse gas and is now 2.6-fold higher than in pre-industrial times," said an international group of researchers under the aegis of the Global Carbon Project, in a study published in the academic journal Environmental Research Letters.