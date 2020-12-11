Bracing for Biden - New hope or false dawn

The Strong Man upon the Bosporus

Turkey occupies pride of place within the rank of allies, who have more often than not, clashed with the Americans as they pursue a more independent policy across and beyond the region. Whether it is pursuing greater military cooperation with Russia (acquiring S-400 air defense systems or the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant) or targeting the US backed YPG in Syria or taking on Greece, Cyprus and, Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean for the right of developing energy resources, Turkey under President Erdoğan has adopted a more muscular policy. From military interventions in Syria to providing covert assistance to the UN recognized government in Libya to giving generous substantial military arsenal support to Azerbaijan in its victorious war with Armenia or even opposing Russia from time to time, Turkey has emerged as a regional power of considerable might. It no longer looks to be embraced by the EU (which is paralysed by the fear of a refugee exodus from Syria) as it acquires greater confidence in its inherent potential and acts accordingly. Neo-Ottomanism is no longer an illusory concept. Biden led USA needs Turkey as a core member of NATO to act as a bulwark against Russia. Hence, they may downplay their support for Kurdish groups, if they do not want to antagonise Turkish sensibilities.

Probable Way Forward

Allies like Australia, Japan, India, Canada, and United Kingdom and to a lesser extent Germany and France will welcome the multilateralism of the Biden administration. They would want renewed display of willingness from the Americans to provide leadership to a coalition of strategically aligned partners to collectively solve the complex problems facing the world. Taking on a more active role in combating the pandemic by partnering with multilateral organizations (like WHO) and allied countries and engaging extensively in vaccine diplomacy through its massive pharmaceutical giants would be a logical first step. This would not only partially restore the US image as a responsible international power, but would serve to blunt burgeoning Chinese soft power. American companies, buoyed on by federal backing would aggressively compete in the renewable energy market worldwide. Expect the Americans to avoid headlong collisions with the Chinese leadership. Rather, it may be a more elliptical approach, focusing on issues such as human rights, democracy, minority rights, pollution and environmental degradation in China and other countries which boast of substantial BRI related investment. However, as often in realpolitik, the application of these sanctions would be selective, as many American allies themselves have patchy record on human rights, status of minority or democracy. There may be a detailed targeting of offshore tax havens in order to make it difficult to circumvent US financial sanctions. Indo-Pacific Strategy is the new craze with countries such as Germany, France and even Canada vying to roll out their versions. These may be synchronised under a common framework, devised by the USA. Existing initiatives like the Blue Dot Network and the BUILD Act could be used to lend greater heft to US geo-economic strategies.

Engaging, competing, constraining China seems to be the mantra of the Biden team. Challenging would be to woo many smaller states, who are intent on pursuing a policy of Strategic Equiproximity and do not want to be caught in a proxy warfare between USA and China. Besides, realistically speaking, the domestic challenges in America are formidable and with the extant level of acrimonious political polarization, Biden would have to spend more time and energy on local issues. There is also the need to reassure allies that the foreign policy direction would be more consistent and not subject to momentous changes stemming from the caprice or vanity of the new occupant of the White House, USA, under Biden has a long winding road to travel, if it wants to recreate the halcyon days of unchallenged US leadership during the Clinton era. The best that they can hope for is to recreate the Obama years. Restoring credibility, respectability and predictability in the way America chooses to reach out to the rest of the world, would be a good place to start as any.

Parvez Karim Abbasi is a geo-economics and geo-politics specialist, with an avid interest in history. He is currently Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics of East West University, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at parvez_abbasi@yahoo.com