Rohingya crisis calls for more than just diplomacy

When the military rule of Ne Win began in 1962, the oppression of the Rohingyas was stepped up further and then in 2017 it reached a height. Presently around 1.2 million Rohingya are refugees in Kutupalong of Cox’s Bazar. Some of them have been there from 1992.

The significant point about the present-day Rakhine is that Arakan had once been an independent state that had been taken over by the Konbaung rulers in 1785. The Burmese community in particular was settled in South Arakan (Rakhine) to change the demographic ratio of the local population there. Even so, in Rakhine there are local Arakanese Buddhists and Muslims and in the north, the ethnic communities there include Chin, Mro, Khumi and Kuki.

While the presence of Burmese in Arakan or Rakhine is strong, over 30,000 armed fighters of the local ‘insurgent group’ Arakan Army (AA) are engaged in conflict with Myanmar’s armed force (the majority of whom are Burmese Buddhists). They demand autonomy, at the least. AA initially had been against the Rohingyas, but in recent times their military and political mouthpiece, United League of Arakan (ULA), has announced that they are ready to take the Rohingyas back. They look for Bangladesh’s support. The fact that the Arakan Army has extensive influence in Rakhine is evident in the ceasefire declared by the military government amid huge losses.

There is a greater unity among the Kachin Independent Army (KIA), Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), Chin Liberation Army (CLA) and the Arakan Army. On top of that there is the NUG-backed People’s Defence Force (PDF). AA is the largest in numbers. The junta government in no way can dismiss AA as insignificant. On the other hand, AA for the first time has assured the National Unity Government (NUG) of its cooperation. NUG has declared that they will build Myanmar up as a federal state and ensure regional autonomy.

The US’ Burma Act 2022 has served to strengthen NUG. The Burma Act speaks about spreading democracy, the democratization of the region, including Myanmar. NUG feels that the Burma Act is a recognition of their efforts. NUG is in favour of repealing the 1982 Citizen’s Act. And for all these reasons, it is not expected that the present junta government will ensure the repatriation of the Rohingyas.