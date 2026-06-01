Why cybersecurity expertise makes a great career

What’s great about having cybersecurity as a career is the many possibilities exist. Some people become ethical hackers who try to break into systems deliberately in order to identify potential threats and fix them. Others go into digital forensics where they get to investigate cybercrimes and trace the attacks. Then there are the security analysts, risk assessors, cryptographers, and the list goes on. The different options allow individuals to choose the career path that they like better. Be it problem solving, technical challenges or strategic planning, there is something for everyone.

Interestingly, it's not limited to only one industry either. Banks need cybersecurity experts and so do hospitals, government offices, tech startups, and multinational corporations. Because threats are global, the work opportunities are too, including the chance to work abroad. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts 33 percent job growth between 2023 and 2033, much faster than the average across all occupations. The field offers secure careers with well-paying jobs, and there’s always something new to learn.

In addition to technical expertise, cybersecurity professionals need to be ethical, flexible and critical thinkers. Technology changes fast, and so do the threats. Cybersecurity programs such as the one developed by the University of Lancashire, that is offered through Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), try to prepare students for that reality by combining classroom learning with real, hands-on experience.