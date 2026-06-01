Opinion
Why cybersecurity expertise makes a great career
Bangladesh’s rapid shift toward a digital-first economy, driven by mobile banking, e-commerce, and cloud adoption, has made cybersecurity not just important, but indispensable. Everyone’s personal information, financial transactions and work lives are now increasingly dependent on digital systems, which means the need to protect data from cyberattacks has become more important than ever
Bangladesh’s rapid shift toward a digital-first economy, driven by mobile banking, e-commerce, and cloud adoption, has made cybersecurity not just important, but indispensable. Everyone’s personal information, financial transactions and work lives are now increasingly dependent on digital systems, which means the need to protect data from cyberattacks has become more important than ever. Naturally, the need for professional cybersecurity experts has risen significantly due to this continuously expanding digital transformation, not just in Bangladesh, but across the globe too.
That is why cybersecurity has become so crucial as a career field. Cybersecurity professionals are the ones who stand between hackers and regular people, protecting their sensitive information and keeping the whole digital infrastructure secure. With a great number of cyber threats growing every day, the need for skilled cybersecurity experts has also been growing, not just in Bangladesh, but all around the world.
What’s great about having cybersecurity as a career is the many possibilities exist. Some people become ethical hackers who try to break into systems deliberately in order to identify potential threats and fix them. Others go into digital forensics where they get to investigate cybercrimes and trace the attacks
Even though there is an evident rising demand, there aren’t nearly enough of cybersecurity professionals in Bangladesh. A survey conducted last year by Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management portrayed that, 70 per cent of surveyed banks have no automation. One of the primary reasons behind this scenario is that, most organisations in the country still depend on people who only have basic training. If not that, they rely on outsourced help to handle their data security. The reason behind this is very simple. There just are not enough formal and internationally recognized programs in Bangladesh which can train people properly. That is something that really needs to change.
Institutions are beginning to address this gap by offering up-to-date programs. Such academic programs are designed to align with international standards. Programs like these are essential for developing a skilled cybersecurity workforce in Bangladesh.
What’s great about having cybersecurity as a career is the many possibilities exist. Some people become ethical hackers who try to break into systems deliberately in order to identify potential threats and fix them. Others go into digital forensics where they get to investigate cybercrimes and trace the attacks. Then there are the security analysts, risk assessors, cryptographers, and the list goes on. The different options allow individuals to choose the career path that they like better. Be it problem solving, technical challenges or strategic planning, there is something for everyone.
Interestingly, it's not limited to only one industry either. Banks need cybersecurity experts and so do hospitals, government offices, tech startups, and multinational corporations. Because threats are global, the work opportunities are too, including the chance to work abroad. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts 33 percent job growth between 2023 and 2033, much faster than the average across all occupations. The field offers secure careers with well-paying jobs, and there’s always something new to learn.
In addition to technical expertise, cybersecurity professionals need to be ethical, flexible and critical thinkers. Technology changes fast, and so do the threats. Cybersecurity programs such as the one developed by the University of Lancashire, that is offered through Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), try to prepare students for that reality by combining classroom learning with real, hands-on experience.
On a whole, cybersecurity is not only a technical career. It’s a profession with a purpose. It gives people the chance to protect individuals, organisations, and society in the digital world. For students passionate about technology, problem-solving, and global opportunities, a career in cybersecurity can be both rewarding and impactful.
* Ambreen Zaman is a senior lecturer at Universal College Bangladesh
* The views expressed here are the author's own.