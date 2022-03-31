Child labour increasing due to Covid-19

Studies have shown children's school attendance decreases due to their involvement in labour. A total of 63% of children employed in child labour do not go to school. Of these, 8.4 per cent never went to school. According to a survey conducted in 2013, a total of 1.28 million children are engaged in hazardous labour. In 2013 there were 9 out of 10 boys in risky labour and in 2018 there were 6 boys out of 10. Hazardous labour is defined as working between dust, smoke, noise or vibration and the use of hazardous equipment -- also working in flames, gas and heat or cold. In 2010, the government formulated a policy to eliminate child labour. The action plan was adopted in 2012 in light of that policy. In that action plan, the goal of eliminating child labour was set by 2016. But if the target is not met in 2016, the deadline is set for 2021. But this time too our goal was not achieved and is now in 2025.

It is very sad but true that child labour has not stopped in our country to date. Despite various laws, initiatives and arrangements, child labour seems to be on the rise. Thousands of children are working in various hotels-restaurants, factories, brickfields, garages, rickshaws, workshops. Child labour is on the rise due to economic hardship and the vicious cycle of poverty. In the pursuit of livelihood, tender-hearted children are faced with a difficult reality at the very beginning of their lives. But at the age when books, notebooks and pens are supposed to be in their hands, they pick up the tools of hard work. The number of extremely poor people is increasing due to the growing population. To provide a handful of food for the family and to change the economic situation, the young children have to join various risky occupations.

Child labour must be stopped by making proper use of the law for the physical and mental development of children. Children from extremely poor families are being deprived of universal education or compulsory primary education. Parents of these children send their children to work in search of food. Child labour is a chronic tool of social exploitation. Various organizations at home and abroad, including the government and UNICEF, are working uncompromisingly to prevent child labour. However, child labour, child abuse, exploitation, etc. cannot be prevented. If we want to bring a glimmer of light into the eyes of future proponents, we must first build and ensure a world that suits them. They need to be allowed to grow up in a conducive and conducive environment. The private sector, the law enforcement agencies or the government alone can't solve the problem of child labour. Only a concerted effort by professionals, civil society, policymakers and commercial organizations can bring the neglected children back to a favorable and conducive environment.