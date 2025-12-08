Crisis in standards of entry to the legal profession in Bangladesh

This is not just a research deficit—it is the global reflection of a deeper crisis in the professional standards of our legal system.

A fundamental question therefore remains: if the enrollment examination is comparatively easier and more advantageous for clerks—where rote memorization and bureaucratic skills are the main determinants—why do we expect flawless, analytical, and high-quality petitions from new entrants to the profession? The standard used to admit someone into the legal profession inevitably determines the standard of their professional competence.

Similarly, have we ever asked why barristers and public-university graduates fall behind in this examination? The reason is simple: the exam does not evaluate their actual strengths—legal analysis, reasoning, drafting, ethics, and advocacy. Instead, it is designed in a way that disproportionately benefits clerks with years of routine office experience.

Without reforming this defective enrollment structure, neither the quality of legal services nor the dignity of the profession can realistically be restored in Bangladesh.

*Miraz M Zaman is a Barrister-at-Law.

*The views expressed are the writer’s own.