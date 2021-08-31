Corruption and non-development expenditure deter Bangladesh from higher growth

Studies done by Paolo Mauro, the World Bank and many others mention substantial loss of growth due to corruption in Bangladesh. Surveys show people's concern over widespread corruption and inequality. They designated corruption as number one problem in Bangladesh.

According to Transparency International, in 2020 Bangladesh’s corruption index was below Pakistan’s and only above Afghanistan’s in South Asia. Afghanistan and Nepal have elevated their positions by 11 and 6 points respectively since 2012. Myanmar has elevated its position by 13 points since 2013. But Bangladesh has held on to the same position having the score of 26 in 2020 as was in 2012.

Taha Siddiqui, a Pakistani journalist in his article "Why Pakistan’s economy is sinking", suggests that it is corruption which enables the elites to evade taxes. Only one per cent of the population pays taxes in Pakistan which is one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world. He explains that on one hand, there is a huge non-development expenditure of which 30% is eaten up by the defence and the viscous cycle of debt servicing cost, and on the other hand, there is a very meagre tax collection, which compels the government to borrow more.

The situation which prevailed in Pakistan for a long time, has led economy to today's status where one-third of the population live under the poverty line, the value of its currency has been exacerbating continuously, growth rate fell by almost 50 per cent from 6.2 per cent to 3.3 percent even before the pandemic and inflation has been hovering around 13 per cent.