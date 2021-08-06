Opinion

Covid-19 lockdown and the life of a banker

Md Khademul Islam
Financial transactions can't halt for coronavirus
More than a year has passed since the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown and other restrictions placed to curb the spread have been unprecedented. Life has never been the same before as the public acclimatizes to the ‘new normal’. Some experts believe that it started from Wuhan (a city in China) and has now spread across continents impacting every soul in some or other way. As of now I am writing this article, I am also down with the contagious virus. Statistics don't present the grim ground reality when an earning member of the family dies leaving the family in a state of sorrow and helplessness.

Bangladesh has announced a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the virus fearing the deadly second wave in neighbouring India. Every citizen should stay at home and only travel for emergency reasons. Disruption in livelihood and business has hurt the economy. But in these tough times banks have to function to dispense the important function of being the facilitator of electronic transactions. Electronic modes of transaction and business have made banks vital for the public as cash transactions in these travel restrictions are limited.

Despite all the troubles they now operate as an emergency service and the employees are ensuring this. A working day for an employee of a bank is not like any ordinary day, for them it is a battle. They have to circumvent the enforcement authorities and the deadly virus to reach their workplace. Many have succumbed to the virus, many are subjected to undue harassment from the cops. In spite of all adversities they report for work for the sole motive to serve the public. We cannot fathom the calamity with banks not operating as it causes panic and chaos among the public.

Given the gravity of the dangers, there are no transportation facilities available for bankers, so how are they expected to reach their branches? They are frisked by the security officials on their way and even penalised. An employee was assaulted not many days ago and these bankers I am talking about are graduates of reputed institutions in Bangladesh and abroad. After all the struggle when they reach their workplace, they go on to serve the clients as usual as if all is normal. Don't they deserve any support from the government for their services in these troubled times?

Employees have to serve their clients who come from all walks of life. Thousands of clients visit a branch, some of them might be asymptomatic. Many bankers like me are getting infected and have to stay away from family. Last but not the least, bank employees are sacrificing their lives and comforts for the greater good in this pandemic. They are also the soldiers fighting this battle and many among them have died. They are no less than martyrs. They are heroes. No doubt their souls have been placed in the sacred place.

Although this pandemic has been continuously changing its variant, facilities are also emerging to prevent Covid-19 pandemic. However, everyone should follow the instructions of the World Health Organisation ( WHO) including wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding gatherings and keeping distance from infected persons.

* Md Khademul Islam is an officer The City Bank ltd.

