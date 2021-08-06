Covid-19 lockdown and the life of a banker

More than a year has passed since the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown and other restrictions placed to curb the spread have been unprecedented. Life has never been the same before as the public acclimatizes to the ‘new normal’. Some experts believe that it started from Wuhan (a city in China) and has now spread across continents impacting every soul in some or other way. As of now I am writing this article, I am also down with the contagious virus. Statistics don't present the grim ground reality when an earning member of the family dies leaving the family in a state of sorrow and helplessness.

Bangladesh has announced a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the virus fearing the deadly second wave in neighbouring India. Every citizen should stay at home and only travel for emergency reasons. Disruption in livelihood and business has hurt the economy. But in these tough times banks have to function to dispense the important function of being the facilitator of electronic transactions. Electronic modes of transaction and business have made banks vital for the public as cash transactions in these travel restrictions are limited.