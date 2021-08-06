Covid-19 lockdown and the life of a banker

Despite all the troubles they now operate as an emergency service and the employees are ensuring this. A working day for an employee of a bank is not like any ordinary day, for them it is a battle. They have to circumvent the enforcement authorities and the deadly virus to reach their workplace. Many have succumbed to the virus, many are subjected to undue harassment from the cops. In spite of all adversities they report for work for the sole motive to serve the public. We cannot fathom the calamity with banks not operating as it causes panic and chaos among the public.
Given the gravity of the dangers, there are no transportation facilities available for bankers, so how are they expected to reach their branches? They are frisked by the security officials on their way and even penalised. An employee was assaulted not many days ago and these bankers I am talking about are graduates of reputed institutions in Bangladesh and abroad. After all the struggle when they reach their workplace, they go on to serve the clients as usual as if all is normal. Don't they deserve any support from the government for their services in these troubled times?
Employees have to serve their clients who come from all walks of life. Thousands of clients visit a branch, some of them might be asymptomatic. Many bankers like me are getting infected and have to stay away from family. Last but not the least, bank employees are sacrificing their lives and comforts for the greater good in this pandemic. They are also the soldiers fighting this battle and many among them have died. They are no less than martyrs. They are heroes. No doubt their souls have been placed in the sacred place.
Although this pandemic has been continuously changing its variant, facilities are also emerging to prevent Covid-19 pandemic. However, everyone should follow the instructions of the World Health Organisation ( WHO) including wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding gatherings and keeping distance from infected persons.
* Md Khademul Islam is an officer The City Bank ltd.
Bankers