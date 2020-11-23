Criticism should be constructive, not slanderous

In recent times, on the one hand, evil deeds have increased in the society. On the other hand, there seems to have been quite a bit of deficit in the temperament of the society in responding to these. One of the reasons for this may be that the high prevalence of misdeeds in the society has created frustration among the people, which has made them intolerant. News of horrific crimes is often coming from somewhere or else in the country, which is intensifying the people's resentment. Along with the proliferation of electronic and print media in the country, the advent of social media has given people a special opportunity to easily express their smoky rage. As a result, you will see many a time, some people are showing excessive reaction without going into the depths of the incident reported.

The recent scandal on social media over an incident involving a JU professor can be an example of our overall intolerance. Allegedly, she took a young domestic help on a long 8-hour bus journey without arranging a seat for her. The matter came to the notice of a journalist who was traveling in the same bus. This seemed very unbearable to him and he even called 999 to inform the police about it. At one point, he charged the lady himself after not getting the expected response from the police. Then there was some argument between them. The journalist later made a post on social media about it. The incident afterwards received widespread publicity on social media.

The thing that amazes me is, as the allegation says, the lady took the tiny girl to stand for 8 hours and none of the passengers including the driver-conductor of the bus could arrange a seat for her. Someone could even have taken the little girl their lap to teach the lady a lesson. The girl could also have been placed in the middle of the row by arranging something like a 'mora'. Although an explanation of the lady came in the media, many do not want to pay heed to it. Is there any doubt that it was a reprehensible deed. But, is the way the issue has been spread on social media just a protest? Concerned media man may have felt the need to publicise the incident out of a sense of professional responsibility, but as you can see if you investigate, many of those who took the initiative to spread it on social media were already angry with the lady for one reason or another and took this opportunity to punish her.

This is what concerns us. In this society, we are all bound by mutual love and affection. If someone does something wrong here, we will catch him. If he has committed a punishable crime, we will bring him to book if required. In addition to punishment, he must also face the criticism and condemnation. However, it is important to ensure that criticism does not end in slander. It is also important to keep in mind that the responsibility of society is to guide misguided members, not to cherish hatred against them or to defame them. We need to remember this old saying: 'Hate the sin, not the sinner.'

Mohammad Didare Alam Muhsin is a professor of pharmacy and Jahangirnagar University.