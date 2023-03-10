Why did Shakib’s cap turned into a ‘bat’?

Once again, Shakib Al Hasan is in the news. Two days ago, he won Bangladesh an ODI against England in Chattogram. On Thursday, the T20 team won the first match of the series under his leadership. Naturally, T20 skipper Shakib should be in the news. However, the reason why Shakib has been popping up on everyone’s social media feed since Thursday night, is yet another off the field incident.

Before going into the main discussion, I want to recall something that happened around a week ago. In a casual chat Shakib said, “I no longer get irritated by anything, nor do I get angry anymore. I take everything in my stride. I feel, what’s the point in getting angry!”

Seeing Shakib wielding his cap like a bat and belting another person in front of everyone just days after I heard him say this, I should have been surprised. Shakib claimed he doesn’t get angry about anything anymore, he doesn’t get irritated. Then what was that!