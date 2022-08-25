Rohingyas now more alone than ever, five years on

The Russian-Ukraine war has diverted global attention away from the Rohingya problem. While the civil war in Myanmar may have had less of an impact in Arakan, armed Rakhine people have created a state of war in the region. North Arakan is no longer in the state that it was when the Rohingyas left it. Fresh oppression may not have broken out against the 400,000 to 500,000 Rohingyas who stayed behind, but the Arakan Army has emerged as a new 'protagonist' in Arakan alongside the Myanmar military.

They are controlling several rural areas. So if the Rohingyas in Bangladesh now want to return to the home of the parents, they will have to deal not only with the Myanmar military government, but also with the local Arakan Army. But how will this be done and through whom? Over the past five years there has been no initiative to organise the Rohingyas politically. Quite to the contrary, influential Rohingya leaders in the camps have been killed in mysterious militant attacks.

Neither has there been any progress over the last five years in the negotiations to send the Rohingyas back. There were merely two failed attempts in 2018 and 2019. As in the past, Bangladesh looks towards its international 'friends' for a solution. Dhaka still hopes for China to soften the minds of the rulers in Myanmar. But China has not brought about any development in the interests of Bangladesh in this connection.