Decline of Communism in East Pakistan: As seen by Matiur Rahman

Interestingly enough, the anti-Moscow communists or rather, the more radical ones in the party, remained neutral when the election day came around. So did the radical NAP group as well – the one led by Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani (the Moscow idealists within NAP were being led by Muzzaffar). The pro-Moscow ones in both – NAP and CPB - were quite supportive of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s principles even afterwards. In fact, the seventies were the period in which the downfall of Communist Party appeared inevitable. The first of this was the partition of Chattra Sangram Parishad. Awami League single-handedly participated in the election. Even during the liberation war, these factions refused to come in terms with one another and it was only through pressure from the Indian government that they reluctantly worked together for a time. It’s interesting to investigate on why India wanted these people to cooperate with each other.

India then and now does not have a particular reputation for supporting leftist regimes but that time in the seventies, they were very reliant on the Soviet Union (USSR) in the international arena. Perhaps they did not want to get into USSR’s bad books considering that India itself was not the developed nation that we know today. Just like today the United States always meddled in other countries’ affairs for its diplomatic purposes and to spread capitalism, the USSR back then wanted the spread of communism globally. In several Asian countries, communism was rising and Bangladesh was one of them which came into USSR’s attention. And India, being dependent upon them as well as an ally, had the capability and resources to counter West Pakistan’s antics in Bengal. Moreover, India was the neighboring country to both of these conflicting nations. Perhaps that is why India tried so hard to help AL win the election in 1970.

But after that, the reluctant political groups of Bengal remained as before - divided and adhering to their own policies. The true political strength and unity did not come even though we attained the country that is rightfully ours. The election too was won by Awami League, not any of the left wing parties. It was neither a victory for NAP, nor for the communists. On the contrary, the Moscow idealists from both these parties sided and voted with Awami League while the Peking idealist group remained neutral by refusing to cast votes. Not that they had any choice either, seeing as they were already divided and Awami League was the only united party on front and people wanted liberation and separation from West Pakistan desperately. So in the end, it was a victory for Awami League after all the years of hard work done by communists, Students’ Union and Chattra Sangram Parishad in the past.