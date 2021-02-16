Democracy, without the people, is an empty shell

Democracy is facing a crisis around the world with the reign of strict control and restriction prevailing. The rulers now use democracy as a façade to veil authoritarian “do’s and don’ts”. In the process, the 'masses’ which are the crux of a democratic system, are becoming estranged.

Some incidents have rocked the world in recent times. Myanmar’s army became too restive to stay behind the power, so they toppled a democratically elected government through a military coup. The things that followed were as usual- political leaders were detained en masse and were entangled in legal cobwebs. The people of Myanmar, however, took to the streets and the military regime is doing what they are supposed to do--detaining the defiant people.

Myanmar is just an example. The process of alienating people from democracy is going on in full swing in other parts of the world too. Sadly though, the people are the mainstay of the democratic system. It’s the people who are the key of the system, but they are being divested of the key.

The UK-based research organisation, Economist Intelligence Unit, has been publishing the democracy index since 2006. According to their recent index, only 8.4 per cent people of 167 countries are enjoying democracy fully. More than one third population of the world is being run by authoritarian rulers. Democracy was especially dealt a major blow this year as countries covered by the index recorded a record low score since the index began in 2006.