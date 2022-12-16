Climate justice delayed is justice denied

At COP27, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley made headlines with the ambitious Bridgetown Initiative, a policy systems initiative that aims to collaboratively work with stakeholders to redraw the global financial architecture to truly reflect vulnerability and breakdown many of the current climate-funding roadblocks for LDCs and SIDS.

Too often the debate on financing for climate change and other development issues is reduced to the limited analysis of raw GDP numbers or debt ratios rather than a more nuanced understanding of how economies work and the unique challenges faced by smaller more vulnerable nations. To contribute to this debate the Commonwealth Secretariat launched its Universal Vulnerability Index (UVI) (2021) which is geared to capture more refined insights on the state of a nation’s vulnerability and resilience.

The UVI separates measurements for structural resilience and structural vulnerability, therefore putting less emphasis on the snapshot of nominal GDP and building in a flexible ranking of a country’s ability to rebuild.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is taking targeted action through initiatives such as the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub a successfully tried and tested Commonwealth initiative to help small and vulnerable member states access to finance and scale up climate action. The Hub was launched in 2016 and has already supported member states to mobilise millions of dollars of climate finance with hundreds of millions in the pipeline.

Another recent project the ‘Their Future, Our Action’ project, is a collaboration between the Commonwealth Secretariat and the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Resilience and Sustainable Development (CRSD), embarks on ground-breaking action-based research to support the deployment of greater sustainability-related funds into SIDS by redesigning altogether how climate and resilience finance is accessed. The project has already borne fruit, unlocking more than $10 million USD of private financing for Small Island Developing States. A key outcome, so far, from the research, is the recognition of SIDS vast untapped assets in their young populations and in their natural assets which could be leveraged to catalyse greater climate finance flows into SIDS. A key part of the project is developing investment measures that reward SIDS for good stewardship of their natural assets.

If the world is to come together and tackle the real and pressing issues faced by LDCs and SIDS, it is essential that developed countries honour their commitments and pledges to deliver financing and the related technical assistance. Every promise needs to be kept and every option explored to enable the Commonwealth Member States – indeed all countries everywhere – to adequately deal with the immense task of climate change.

Because if we fail in this task, and fall into disharmony and discord, we will fail not just this generation but all future generations and inevitably see the diverse chorus of small and vulnerable states succumb to the worst effects of climate change and lose their voices forever.

* The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC is Commonwealth Secretary-General and Dr Nazia Mintz Habib FRSA is Founder, Centre for Resilience and Sustainable Development.