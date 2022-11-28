Disaster looms large in our faces

Like the killings and assaults, there are no accurate records of how many rivers there are in this country. Different official records of the government have different accounts. Given the average accounts, two thirds of the rivers no longer exist. There are many bridges and culverts in the country which have no rivers or streams below. It is evident that there had been rivers or tributaries here before. Even river routes have been shrunk to one third. All this has been caused not only by dams upstream in India but also by large development projects within Bangladesh too.

In the 1964 national water planning, polders were created, leading to the present water logging in the southwest. In the eighties, a national water management plan was drawn up, expanding irrigation with ground water.

Again in the eighties, the World Bank's Flood Action Plan came along. They taught how to control floods by cordoning off the entire country with concrete. This work could not be taken up due to strong protest, but it actually continues simply under a different name. Then came the Delta Plan 2100. Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan and Bangladesh Environment Network BEN criticised the project, specifically pointing out its many errors and risks, but to no avail.

Then the River Bank Improvement Plan (2015-23), with loans from the World Bank and ADB, has been taken up. In the name of protecting the rivers Brahmaputra and Meghna, the rivers are being narrowed and land recovered. In order to facilitate transit by river route for India, dredging is being carried out for a deep channel. Teesta River has been affected by the dams upstream in India. Without settling that problem, Teesta is being narrowed further for a mega project with Chinese funds, roads being built on either side, resorts being raised and more. There is also a Sustainable River Management Plan for the large rivers.

All these projects are being implemented with foreign loans. These provide long-term means of earning for the consultants, the bureaucrats, engineers and construction companies. But the people, to whom these rivers belong, have no idea what is going on. The feasibility studies, public opinions, public approval, are just eyewash. These projects are all in English, the beneficiary civil servants, ministers and consultants spew out a lot of rhetoric and advertise the projects. No one takes liability for the consequences. Governments change, but these destructive projects continue unabated.