Film screening halted under threat: Unhindered cultural practice must be ensured

The cancellation of a film screening in Brahmanbaria under pressure from a particular group is deeply concerning. We regard such an incident as a direct interference with citizens’ cultural freedom.

This incident is part of a continuing pattern of obstruction targeting cultural activities—including theatre, cinema and Baul music—through mob pressure and intimidation that started during the interim government. Regrettably, the Brahmanbaria episode revealed the government’s and administration’s inaction to protect citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed right to cultural expression.

According to a report in Prothom Alo, the student organisation, Brahmanbaria Film Society, had arranged a screening of Bonolota Express, directed by Tanim Noor, during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. However, an organisation calling itself the Qaumi Oikya Parishad launched a campaign on social media urging that the film not be shown. At a meeting organised by the group on Friday, participants announced their intention to prevent the screening from taking place.