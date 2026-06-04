Editorial
Film screening halted under threat: Unhindered cultural practice must be ensured
The cancellation of a film screening in Brahmanbaria under pressure from a particular group is deeply concerning. We regard such an incident as a direct interference with citizens’ cultural freedom.
This incident is part of a continuing pattern of obstruction targeting cultural activities—including theatre, cinema and Baul music—through mob pressure and intimidation that started during the interim government. Regrettably, the Brahmanbaria episode revealed the government’s and administration’s inaction to protect citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed right to cultural expression.
According to a report in Prothom Alo, the student organisation, Brahmanbaria Film Society, had arranged a screening of Bonolota Express, directed by Tanim Noor, during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. However, an organisation calling itself the Qaumi Oikya Parishad launched a campaign on social media urging that the film not be shown. At a meeting organised by the group on Friday, participants announced their intention to prevent the screening from taking place.
In this situation, the organisers decided to postpone the event. Their allegation that they sought assistance from the administration but received neither support nor a meaningful response is unacceptable. Even more troubling is the fact that when a private initiative sought to screen the film on the grounds of a school in Kasba upazila, police and administrative authorities intervened and shut the event down.
Bonolota Express is a film that has been certified by the government’s Film Certification Board. In compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, it has already been released in cinemas and on OTT platforms across the country. Any attempt to obstruct its screening is wholly unacceptable.
In a democratic society, individuals or groups are naturally entitled to hold differing views regarding any cultural programme or form of cultural expression. Such views may and should be expressed peacefully and through lawful means. However, no one has the right to prevent others from engaging in cultural activities or to create an atmosphere of intimidation around such activities.
Nor is this phenomenon confined to Brahmanbaria. According to data from the human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra, a Baul music event in Madan upazila of Netrokona was recently shut down. In addition, in April, a pir was killed and his shrine vandalised in Daulatpur, Kushtia. In May, Shah Ali’s shrine in Dhaka also came under attack.
During the tenure of the interim government, attacks on shrines, dargahs and Bauls became disturbingly common. Cultural events ranging from stage plays to film screenings were repeatedly disrupted through mob violence and intimidation. Such incidents persisted because the government and the administration failed to act decisively, allowing certain groups within society to feel excessively empowered. The inability to curb those acts of violence became a major source of public concern and frustration.
The incident in Brahmanbaria has likewise generated widespread public anger. Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana has protested the matter through a human chain demonstration.
The government must break free from this cycle of lawlessness. When films, Baul music events or other cultural programmes are cancelled under group pressure, the tolerant, democratic and pluralistic cultural fabric that has characterised our society for centuries faces damage. Such incidents also create a negative impression of Bangladesh in the eyes of the international community.
The government must take active and effective measures to safeguard citizens’ right to cultural practice and expression. It must ensure an environment in which people of all beliefs, opinions and backgrounds can pursue and participate in cultural activities freely, without fear, intimidation or obstruction.