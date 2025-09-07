Govt must take strong action

Cox's Bazar has become a regular route for human trafficking by sea in recent years. Since more than 1.4 million Rohingya, both new and old arrivals, have taken refuge there, incidents of human trafficking have increased. After the monsoon season and just before winter begins, the sea remains calm. Trafficking networks become particularly active during this period.

At a meeting held on 2 September at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Cox's Bazar—attended by law enforcement agencies, lawyers, journalists, and representatives of NGOs—plans for early preparation to prevent human trafficking during the winter season were discussed. We fully support this initiative. Alongside raising public awareness, active roles by the police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and the Coast Guard can make it possible to stop human trafficking along the Cox's Bazar coast.

Many Rohingya, desperate to escape the cramped and difficult life in the camps and in search of a better future, are risking their lives to cross the sea to Malaysia. Rohingya women and girls are the most frequent victims of trafficking. As this route becomes a regular path for traffickers, some Bangladeshi youths are also being lured into making the dangerous sea journey.