Online campaigning: Urgent vigilance needed over AI-generated videos

In the context of Bangladesh, where digital literacy remains extremely low, heightened caution and responsible conduct by political parties in online campaigning are more essential than ever. How far this responsibility is actually being observed remains an open question.

An analysis by the fact-checking organisation Dismislab reveals that, ahead of the election, political campaigning using AI-generated videos is taking place across social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. In these videos, no disclosure is made as to whether the content is real or created using artificial intelligence.

Between 1 and 15 January, the organisation identified 800 such videos on Facebook, 60 per cent of which carried no labels. Of the 181 videos found on YouTube, 94 per cent did not mention that they were AI-generated. Not a single one of the 50 videos identified on TikTok carried an AI label.