Price hike: Who will control the middlemen

Low-income and mid-income people are mostly suffering due to price hike of essentials in Bangladesh. They are surviving on credit or purchasing less essentials. The inflation crossed 12 per cent, which is the lowest in the last 11 years.

As the price of lentils, eggs, oil and sugar increased, the general people lived on vegetables and fruit. Although the price of seasonal fruits was a bit low during the harvest period, the price is now higher. On the other hand the price of vegetables is shooting up. None of the vegetables is sold below Tk 70.

According to the agricultural marketing department, the production cost of one kg of brinjal is a little bit above Tk 10. However, this vegetable is sold ten times in the kitchen market in the capital. This is also true in the case of bitter gourd, pumpkin, cucumber and pointed gourd.

Although the consumers purchase at higher prices, the producer or farmer doesn't get the fair price. The price of vegetables is increasing due to unusual transport cost, extortion and commission business in the wholesale market. The cultivation of winter vegetables has been delayed due to rain in the first two weeks of October.