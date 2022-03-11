All roads need integrated public transport

The traffic control agency cannot take any credit for the low traffic congestion in Dhaka city during the Covid period. The educational institutions were closed, people did not leave their homes and even though the offices were open, employees were going office in turns. With the reopening of the educational institutions at the end of February, the traffic jam has returned in full force.

Especially after the opening of the primary school in March, the traffic jam has taken a terrible turn. Traffic congestion was common early in the mornings and in the afternoon during office hours. Now, except for holidays, the city dwellers suffering from extreme misery round the clock.