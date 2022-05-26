Attack on Chhatra Dal rally: Is staging programmes forbidden for the opposition?

The incident of violence, clashes and suppression of the opposition at Dhaka University is indeed a matter of concern. On Tuesday, the ruling Awami League's student organisation Chhatra League launched a reckless attack on the procession of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) student wing Chhatra Dal.

According to a report of Prothom Alo, Chhatra Dal had arranged a press conference at the office of Dhaka University Journalists Association. They were attacked in front of the Shaheed Minar on their way to the programme. According to eyewitness accounts, BCL leaders and activists from several halls had already taken up position around the Shaheed Minar. As the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal were marching towards TSC, some people attacked them with hockey sticks, pipes and sticks. Many of the Chhatra League activists were wielding sharp weapons.